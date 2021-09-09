Forest Preserve hosts ‘Pelican Watch’ and More

Sign up for “Pelican Watch” activities, check out turtles as they chow down on breakfast, or learn about the world’s rivers during upcoming Forest Preserve District of Will County programs. And if you are in the mood to volunteer, join a volunteer workday at Sugar Creek Preserve on National Public Lands Day. Registration is available on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org. Masks are required for indoor and outdoor program participants. Here is the lineup:
(JOLIET) National Public Lands Day – Volunteer Workday at Sugar Creek Preserve: The Forest Preserve District will host a workday in honor of National Public Lands Day from 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, Sept. 25, at Sugar Creek Preserve. Participants will be contributing to their community, supporting their local environment, meeting fellow nature-lovers and getting some fresh air and exercise. Registration is required for this free, all-ages event. Call 815-722-5913 or email [email protected].
(ZOOM WEBINAR) Breakfast with the Turtles: Watch the Forest Preserve District’s turtles chow down as they are fed their breakfast at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25. The camera will be pointed on the Blanding’s turtle exhibit and a naturalist will be in the background sharing information and answering questions. Register online for the Zoom link.
(CHANNAHON) Pelican Watch: Learn all about the pelicans that gather in Will County during fall migration from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center. Guided hikes and pelican presentations will be offered from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 1-3 p.m. Pelican presentations are scheduled for noon-12:30 p.m. and 1-1:30 p.m. Lil Deb’s Mobile Eats will be serving food from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Register online by Sept. 24 for the guided hikes and presentations or call 815-722-9470.
(CHANNAHON) Happy Mornings Yoga and Hike: Wake up with a stretch and a walk from 9-10:30 a.m. Sundays, Sept. 26 and Oct. 17, at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center. This Forest Preserve District program includes a 30- to 40-minute, all-levels yoga session, and a 30- to 40-minute hike along scenic trails and time at the end to journal about your experience. Bring a yoga mat, water and a journal. Register online or call 815-722-9470.
(ROMEOVILLE) Dip Netting The Des Plaines: Take part in World Rivers Day by dipping a net into the Des Plaines from 9:30-11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, at Isle a la Cache Museum. This free, all-ages program will show you what underwater wildlife you can catch including dragonfly nymphs, crayfish, tadpoles and catfish. Registration is not required for this drop-in program.
(MOKENA) Creeker Seekers – World Rivers Day: In celebration of World Rivers Day, flip over some rocks in search of aquatic critters big and small from 5-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, at Hickory Creek Preserve – Hickory Creek Junction. A Forest Preserve District naturalist will guide the group off trail. Wear long pants and proper footwear. No flip-flops allowed. The program is free and for all ages. Register online or call 708-534-8499.