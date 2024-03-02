Forest Preserve hosts trail cleanup, maple syrup event and St. Paw-trick’s Day dog program

Learn how maple syrup is made and take a taste of the finished product during the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Maple Syrup Magic on Saturday, March 16, at Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete Township. (Forest Preserve photo)

Here are the Forest Preserve District of Will County programs for the week of March 11. Online registration is available on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org.

Nature Play Day After Hours – Maple Syrup: 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, Plum Creek Nature Center, Crete Township. Toddlers and their parents will learn about the magic of maple syrup. Free, ages 3-5. Register by March 11.

Global Recycling Day Trail Cleanup: 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, March 16, Veterans Memorial Trail, Lockport. Help clean up the Veterans Memorial Trail in honor of Global Recycling Day. The day will start at 17112 S. Prime Boulevard in Lockport. Participants will be given buckets, grabbers, bags and gloves to use during the cleanup. The cleanup day is in partnership with the City of Lockport. Space is limited. Call 815-722-7364 or email [email protected] for more information.

Maple Syrup Magic: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, March 16, Plum Creek Nature Center. From the earliest times, Native Americans and pioneers of the Midwest made syrup from the sweet sap of the maple tree. Drop in anytime to learn the process of making maple syrup. Find maple trees tapped on site and try some real maple syrup. Throughout the day, sessions will take place on the history of maple syrup. Plan to stay for 90 minutes to two hours to experience the whole story. Free, all ages.

St. Paw-trick’s Day: 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, March 16, Whalon Lake Dog Park, Naperville. Grab your pup and don your most festive green attire for a St. Patrick’s Day-themed party at the dog park featuring a photo booth, dog games and a fun day to get social with new friends. A 2024 dog park permit is required and can be purchased beforehand at ReconnectWithNature.org Permits also will be available on site ahead of the event along with one-day passes for $5. You must have a current rabies tag and tag number to purchase a permit. Free, ages 13 or older.



Top of the Morning Bike and Brake: 9-11:30 a.m. Sunday, March 17, Gaylord Building in Lockport to Joliet Iron Works Historic Site. Pedal through time along the I&M Canal. An interpretive naturalist will share the origins of the water highway and its impact on Will County. The ride is approximately 8 miles roundtrip on crushed limestone trails. Bring a water bottle and a helmet. Free, ages 12 or older. Register by March 15.