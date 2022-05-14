      Weather Alert

Forest Preserve nature programs highlight birds, bees and books

May 14, 2022 @ 7:15am
View herons, egrets, cormorants, and maybe even an eagle, during the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Lake Renwick Bird Viewing program from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays through Aug. 13. This is the only way to view the birds while the preserve is closed for nesting season. (Photo by Forest Preserve staff | Chad Merda).

As the weather heats up, so do the program offerings from the Forest Preserve District of Will County. Check out the District’s book club, wellness class and nature programs coming up in June. Online registration is available on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org. Here is the lineup:

Meet a Beekeeper: 12:30-2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 5, at the Forest Preserve District’s Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete Township. Meet local beekeeper mark Rusnak to discuss the art of beekeeping. Rusnak has more than 15 years of beekeeping experience to share.

RejuveNate Plants – Paint & Plant Wellness Class: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 9, Hickory Creek Preserve – LaPorte Road AccessMokena. Use creative therapy to paint a planter pot during this program presented by Ashley Searing, founder of RejuveNate Plants and Wellness. Materials will be provided by the Forest Preserve District. $5 per person, 16 or older. Registration is required by June 7; sign up online or call 815-727-8700.

Leafing Through Time Book Club: 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, June 9, Isle a la Cache MuseumRomeoville. Join the Forest Preserve District to discuss June’s book, “Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law,” by Mary Roach. This program is BYOB, beer or wine only. Free, ages 21 or older. Register by June 7; sign up online or call 815-886-1467.

Lake Renwick Bird Viewing: 8 a.m.-noon, Saturdays through Aug. 13. Lake Renwick Heron Rookery Nature PreservePlainfield. The preserve is closed for nesting, but you can still see herons, egrets, cormorants, and maybe even an eagle, during a viewing program staffed by volunteers. Bringing your own binoculars or spotting scope is recommended. Free, all ages. Park in the Renwick Road lot. Dogs or bicycles are not permitted in the nature preserve.

Pollinator Celebration Hike: 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 11, Four Rivers Environmental Education CenterChannahon. Celebrate pollinator month with the Forest Preserve District. View pollinators along the trail, explore their benefits and learn how to attract them to your own garden. Free, all ages. Register by June 10; sign up online or call 815-722-9470.

Birdhouse Painting for Kids: 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11, Isle a la Cache MuseumRomeoville. Decorate your own birdhouse. Supplies will be provided. A Forest Preserve District interpretive naturalist will be there to assist. $5 per person, ages 6 or older. Register by June 9; sign up online or call 815-886-1467.

Living History Encounter – Canoes: noon-3 p.m. Sunday, June 12, Isle a la Cache MuseumRomeoville. Learn about the importance of canoes in the 18th century and try your hand at making your own miniature canoe. Free, all ages.

Discovery Isle – Turtles!: 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, Isle a la Cache MuseumRomeoville. Check out the Blanding’s turtles that call this Forest Preserve District museum home, and then take a walk to look for turtles that reside along the river. Free, all ages. This is a drop-in program.

For more information on the Forest Preserve District of Will County, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.

