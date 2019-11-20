Forest Preserve Now Selling Gift Cards For the Holiday Season
The Forest Preserve District of Will County is now offering gift cards for that special nature lover in your life. The new gift card program started in November – just in time for the holiday gift-giving season – but it will be offered year-round. Gift cards can be used to pay for permits, programs, rentals and more either online or in person. Gift cards also can be used to purchase fun, sustainable products at the Forest Preserve’s visitor centers and camping gear through the District’s “No Gear, No Problem” program. The cards can be purchased at: Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville, Monee Reservoir in Monee Township, Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete Township and Sugar Creek Administration Center in Joliet. Varying monetary amounts can be loaded onto the newly minted gift cards, which are adorned with photos of nature scenes taken in Will County preserves.