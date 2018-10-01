Forest Preserve October Offerings Include History, Halloween and Hound programs

Have you walked into a spider web recently? It’s not surprising. This is the time of year that mature spiders are spinning away, preparing to lay eggs. But don’t squash that bug; instead, learn more about spiders and why they are an important part of the ecosystem at bit.ly/spiderseason.

ROMEOVILLE – “Living History Demonstration,” noon-3 p.m. Sundays, Oct. 7, Nov. 4 and Dec. 2, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Isle a la Cache Museum. Experience 18th-century fur trading activities up close and personal. Registration is not required for this free, all-ages program.

BEECHER – “Meet a Beekeeper,” 12:30-2:30 p.m. Sundays, Oct. 7, Nov. 4 and Dec. 2, at the Forest Preserve District’s Plum Creek Nature Center. Meet local beekeeper Mike Rusnak to discuss the art of beekeeping and ask questions. The free program is for ages 18 and older. Registration is not required.

BEECHER – “Nature Play Day,” 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 10, Nov. 14 and Dec. 12, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Plum Creek Nature Center. These monthly, nature-themed programs for 3-5 year olds feature hands-on, indoor and outdoor activities. Registration is not required for this free program.

BEECHER – “Trick-or-Treat in the Woods,” 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Plum Creek Nature Center. Come dressed in costume and hike at night along a glowing trail while keeping an eye out for hidden treats. The all-ages program costs $3 per person. Register by Tuesday, Oct. 9, at ReconectWithNature.org or call 708-946-2216.

CREST HILL – “Highlights of the Night,” 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Prairie Bluff Preserve. Stargaze at night with help from the Naperville Astronomical Association. The program is weather-dependent and will be canceled if conditions are not suitable. The free program is for all ages. Register by Wednesday, Oct. 10, at ReconnectWithNature.org or by calling 815-886-1467.

CHANNAHON – “Hikin’ with Your Hound,” 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s McKinley Woods – Frederick’s Grove. Enjoy a guided, colorful hike in the woods with your pup. Meet at Frederick’s Grove shelter. The free program is for ages 5 and older. Register by Thursday, Oct. 11, at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 815-722-9470.

ROMEOVILLE – “Plastic-Free Living,” 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Isle a la Cache Museum. Learn how to live plastic-free and make small lifestyle changes that have huge benefits for the natural world. After the presentation, participants will grab gloves and bags to help remove litter from the preserve. The free program is for ages 13 and older. Register by Thursday, Oct. 11, at ReconnectWithNature.org or by calling 815-886-1467.