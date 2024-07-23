Forest Preserve offers Animal Olympics, programs on birds, bees, bugs

Learn the difference between insects, bugs, arachnids and arthropods during a Junior Naturalists – Bugs program on Aug. 1 at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville. (Forest Preserve photo | Glenn P. Knoblock)

Here are the Forest Preserve District of Will County programs for the week of July 29. Online Registration is available on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org.

Animal Olympics: 1-3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, Monee Reservoir, Monee Township. Compete in Animal Olympics by testing your abilities against a variety of animal adaptations. Can you run as fast as a coyote or hold your breath as long as a snapping turtle? Free, ages 3-7. Register by July 30.

Junior Naturalists – Bugs: 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville. Learn the difference between insects, bugs, arachnids and arthropods and their roles as local pollinators, decomposers, flyers and crawlers. Participants will make a craft, play a game, observe specimens, and use sweep nets and bug boxes. Free, ages 8-12. Register by July 30.

Lake Renwick Migratory Bird Viewing: 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, Aug. 3, Lake Renwick Heron Rookery Nature Preserve, Plainfield. View nesting herons, egrets and cormorants while the rookery is closed for nesting season. Volunteers and staff will be at the viewing platform and visitor center to answer questions. Free, ages 7 or older.

Meet a Beekeeper: 12:30-2:30 p.m. Sunday Aug. 4, Plum Creek Nature Center, Crete Township. Meet Mike Rusnak, a local beekeeper with 15 years of experience, to discuss the art of beekeeping. Pick up specific beekeeping tips or simply learn more about the world of bees. Free, all ages.