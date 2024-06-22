Forest Preserve offers fish and chalk contests, turtle and bird viewing programs

Learn the story of Blanding’s turtles and why they are endangered during a Turtle Tuesday program on July 2 at Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville.

Here are the Forest Preserve District of Will County programs for the week of July 1. Online registration is available on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org.



Fish Tales Photo Contests: Preserve hours, July 1-Aug. 31, at two locations, Monee Reservoir in Monee Township and Hidden Lakes Trout Farm in Bolingbrook. Register your catch with a photo submission at stations posted along the shoreline and in row boats for the duration of the contest. Rules and contest details are posted at submission stations. Winners will be drawn at random in three categories – catfish, bass and panfish – to receive $50 Forest Preserve gift cards. A fourth prize will be awarded for a staff pic photo. Catch and release is encouraged. Free, all ages.

Sidewalk Chalk Contest: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, July 2-July 31, Hidden Lakes Trout Farm, Bolingbrook. Create a chalk masterpiece inspired by the wildlife and nature around you. The Tackle Box bait shop will supply the chalk. Enter your work of art by taking a picture with your phone and text it to the entry number found at the concessions building. Make sure you include the artist’s name. One entry per artist. Winners will be picked in three categories: most creative, most nature themed and best artist in the making. Free, all ages.

Turtle Tuesday: 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville. A naturalist will bring one or two turtles from the exhibit tank out for closer viewing. Learn the story of their journey as an endangered species and all about Blanding’s turtles. This is a drop-in program. Free, all ages.

Lake Renwick Migratory Bird Viewing: 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, July 6, Lake Renwick Heron Rookery Nature Preserve, Plainfield. The only way to view the nesting herons, egrets and cormorants at this time of year at the rookery is to attend a Saturday morning viewing program. Volunteers and staff will be at the viewing platform and visitor center to answer questions. Free, all ages.

Meet a Beekeeper: 12:30-2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 8, Plum Creek Nature Center, Crete Township. Meet Mike Rusnak, a local beekeeper with 15 years of experience, to discuss the art of beekeeping. Pick up specific beekeeping tips or simply learn more about the world of bees. Free, all ages.