Forest Preserve Offers ‘H2-WHOA! Exhibit’ and ‘Paddling in Will County’ Program

Learn what lies below the surface of local water resources during the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s free “H2-WHOA! Exhibit” from April 2 to June 30 at Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete Township near Beecher. (Photo by Forest Preserve staff/Matt Ruhter)

BEECHER – “H 2 -WHOA! Exhibit,” Tuesday, April 2-Sunday, June 30, at Plum Creek Nature Center. This fun, interactive exhibit will teach visitors about what lies below the surface of their local water resources. A 10-foot fabric dome features information about how flora and fauna, such as fresh water mussels and lichens, serve as indicator species. A hands-on, interactive station demonstrates how pollution and sediment have negative effects on fish and other animals. Learn how to contribute to water conservation efforts and answer a call to “Take the Pledge” to protect local water resources. Exhibit hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon-4 p.m. Sundays. The visitor center is closed Mondays. The exhibition was organized by the Purdue Agriculture Exhibit Design Center, Purdue University, and is brought to the Forest Preserve through funding provided by The Nature Foundation of Will County. Registration is not required for this free, all-ages exhibit. For more information, visit bit.ly/waterexhibit.

CHANNAHON – “Paddling in Will County,” 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center. Join certified canoe and kayak instructors for a presentation on safe paddling in Will County. This discussion also will provide information on local places to paddle, including Forest Preserve District of Will County kayak and canoe launch sites. The free program is for ages 16 and older. Register by Monday, April 1, at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 815-722-9470.