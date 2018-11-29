Forest Preserve Offers Nature-Themed Holiday Programs

Get in the holiday spirit by signing up for nature-themed craft, campfire and caroling programs offered by the Forest Preserve District of Will County. (Photo by Shutterstock)

The holidays are almost here and if you’re looking for ways to kick-start your celebrations, check out the craft, caroling and campfire programs being offered by the Forest Preserve District of Will County in the weeks leading up to Christmas.

Here is a roundup of the holiday-themed programs coming in December:

Deck the Halls with Nature Crafts: Two sessions are scheduled for 10-11:30 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1 , at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon. Create nature-themed decorations for your home while sipping on hot chocolate and listening to festive music. All materials will be provided. The all-ages programs cost $3 per person. Register by Thursday, Nov. 29 .

Caroling Campfire: Enjoy a fun night at this winter campfire set for 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7 , at Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete Township. Sing songs, tell stories, play games and snack on s'mores prepared over an open fire. The free program is for all ages. Register by Wednesday, Dec. 5 .

Holiday Nature Crafts: Two sessions are scheduled for 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8 , at Plum Creek Nature Center. Craft your own nature-inspired holiday creations while enjoying Christmas carols, hot chocolate and quality family time. Materials will be provided. The program is for ages 5 and older and it costs $3 per person. Register by Thursday, Dec. 6 .

Winter Campfire and Stroll: Welcome winter by spending time around a warm fire and listening to the magical sounds of nature at night from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 20 , at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center. Participants will sing Christmas carols and enjoy songs, stories and poems around the fire and a guided stroll through the night landscape. This free, all-ages program is weather dependent. Register by Tuesday, Dec. 18 .

For registration information, visit the Forest Preserve’s Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org.