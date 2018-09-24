Forest Preserve; Hikes, Zombies and Bike Recycling Programs

Join a naturalist for a “Pelican Pursuit” hike on Oct. 6 at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s McKinley Woods in Channahon to look for pelicans, which visit the site twice a year during migration. (Photo by Forest Preserve staff)

MONEE – “Recycle Your Bicycle,” 6 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays, Oct. 2-14, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Monee Reservoir. Bicycles will be collected and donated to local recycling nonprofits that refurbish them for youth, individuals with mobility challenges and families in developing countries as a mode of transportation. Bikes can be in any condition: brand new or beyond repair. For more information, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.

CHANNAHON – “Woodland and River Bird Hike,” 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s McKinley Woods – Frederick’s Grove. Learn about birds from a naturalist and other like-minded birders as you take a 1- to 2-mile hike through oak-hickory forest near the Des Plaines River. Meet at Frederick’s Grove Shelter and dress for the weather. The free program is for ages 18 and older. Register by Thursday, Oct. 4, at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 815-722-9470.

CHANNAHON – “Pelican Pursuit,” 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Four Rivers Environmental Education Center. Hike approximately 1.5 miles to see American white pelicans after learning all about this prehistoric looking species, which migrates through Illinois only twice a year. Bring your camera to take pictures. The free program is for all ages. Register by Thursday, Oct. 4, at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 815-722-9470.

ROMEOVILLE – “Zombie Apocalypse Survival,” 1:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Isle a la Cache Museum. Join an experienced naturalist who will teach you what you need to know to prepare yourself for any disaster, whether it’s a natural catastrophe or the ‘zombie apocalypse.’ Participants will learn primitive fire-starting, safe water collection, shelter building, emergency signaling, primitive tools use and more. The free program is for ages 18 and older. Register by Thursday, Oct. 4, at ReconnectWithNature.org or by calling 815-886-1467.