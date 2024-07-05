Forest Preserve offers teen programs, nighttime fishing for anglers

The Forest Preserve District of Will County is offering a trio of teen programs this summer, two Teen Connection outings on July 17 and Aug. 14 at Hickory Creek Preserve – LaPorte Road Access in Mokena and a paddling program called Paddle, Play and Popsicles on July 18 at Monee Reservoir in Monee Township. (Photo by Forest Preserve staff | Chad Merda)

Here are the Forest Preserve District of Will County programs for the week of July 15. Online registration is available on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org.



Turtle Tuesday: 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville. A naturalist will bring one or two Blanding’s turtles from the exhibit tank out for closer viewing. Learn the story of their journey as an endangered species. This is a drop-in program. Free, all ages.

Teen Connection: 3-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, Hickory Creek Preserve – LaPorte Road Access, Mokena. (This program also will be offered Aug. 14 at the same location.) Join the Forest Preserve’s recreation coordinator for a hike and time to hang with teens from around the county for games and laughs. The program will also highlight recreational activities and hotspots to check out throughout the preserves. Free, ages 13-18. Register by July 16.

BYOB Bingo: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, Hickory Creek Preserve – LaPorte Road Access. Compete for prizes and share some laughs. Feel free to bring dinner or snacks and beverages, including beer or wine. Free, ages 21 or older.

Paddle, Play and Popsicles: 1-3 p.m. Thursday, July 18, Monee Reservoir, Monee Township. Teenagers are invited learn about kayaking and then participate in paddle game challenges before cooing off with some Popsicles. All equipment is provided. Ages 13-17; $20 per person. Register by July 16.

Kayak Kollege: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, July 18, Monee Reservoir. An American Canoe Association certified instructor will lead this workshop on flat water kayaking basics. Ages 12 or older; $35 per person. Register by July 16.

Something’s Fishy at Four Rivers: 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 20, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center, Channahon. Meet a wide variety of river fish. Examine their scales and bones indoor and then hike to their habitats to try to spot them in the water. Free, ages 12 or older. Register by July 19.



Wonders of Will County – Lockport Prairie Nature Preserve: 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 20, Lockport Prairie Nature Preserve, Lockport. Discover the plants, animals and land formations at one of the last remaining dolomite prairies left in the world. Ages 10 or older, register by July 18.

Fish Hidden Lakes Under the Stars: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, July 20, Hidden Lakes Trout Farm, Bolingbrook. Fish at night when the water is cooler, and fish are more active. Bring a flashlight and bug repellent. The concessions building will be open. Free, all ages.

Midnight Madness: 7 p.m.-midnight Saturday, July 20, Monee Reservoir. Fish at night when the water is cooler, and fish are more active. Bring a flashlight and bug repellent. Free, all ages.

Fab Fish Painting: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 20, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center. Experience Gyotaku, the Japanese art of fish printing and then make your own. Supplies will be provided. Free, ages 12 or older. Register by July 19.



Fun Fish Printing for Families: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sunday, July 21, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center. Gyotaku is the Japanese art of fishing printing. Learn about this awesome art form, and then make your own. Free, all ages. Register by July 20.