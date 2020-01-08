Forest Preserve Offers Winter Hiking, Sustainability Workshops And Fireside Story Time
Explore Isle a la Cache preserve in winter during the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s “Winter Wonder Walk” on Jan. 25. (Photo by Forest Preserve staff/ Glenn P. Knoblock)
Winter fun scheduled at he Forest Preserve District of Will County with a wide variety of programs year-round. Here are some of the upcoming offerings:
CHANNAHON – “Owl Hike for Families,” 6-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center. Explore McKinley Woods on a 1.5-mile hike and listen for this magical and elusive bird. Free; all ages. Register by Wednesday, Jan. 22, at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 815-722-9470.
CHANNAHON – “Lichens and Mosses,” 9-10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center. Lichens and mosses are thriving during the winter! Spend a winter morning learning about these unique and hardy species and then take a 1-2 mile hike searching for specimens. Free; all ages. Register by Thursday, Jan. 23, at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 815-722-9470.
ROMEOVILLE – “Winter Wonder Walk,” 1:30-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, Isle a la Cache Museum. Explore the wonders of winter on this guided 1-mile nature hike. Bundle up and head out on an adventure exploring the island and shores of the Des Plaines River. Then warm up fireside in Traders Cabin with some hot cocoa. Free; ages 10 or older. Register by Thursday, Jan. 23, at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 815-886-1467.
CHANNAHON – “February Frost Scavenger Hunt,” Saturday, Feb. 1, through Saturday, Feb. 29, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, noon-4 p.m. Sundays. Drop in and explore new and interactive exhibits. Then take a fun, frosty walk outside in search of winter sights and sounds. Free; all ages.
CHANNAHON – “Leap into Sustainability,” 9-11 a.m. on three Saturdays at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center: Feb. 1, An Introduction; Feb. 15, Sustainable Ideas to Sustainable Actions; and Feb. 29, Sustainability for the Soul. This series will present opportunities for lifestyle changes big and small and teach participants the small steps they can take to make sustainability part of their lives and how to stay energized for future challenges. Free; ages 18 or older. Register by the Thursday before each session at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 815-722-9470.
CRETE TOWNSHIP – “Souper Chili Hike to the Bridge,” 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, Plum Creek Nature Center. Take a long hike to the big bridge and then cozy up to a campfire. Bring your favorite mug to eat from and your favorite can of soup (non-cream) and/or chili. Two pots will be on the fire, one for chili and one for soup. Add your contribution to the community pot so it can simmer while the group is hiking. (Dietary restrictions cannot be guaranteed.) Snowshoe rentals will be available for the hike if it snows. Free; ages 10 or older. Register at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 708-946-2216.
ROMEOVILLE – “Fireside Stories,” 2-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, Isle a la Cache Museum. The program will feature interactive stories from the natural winter surroundings, Native Americans and historical French colonies. Participants will sing songs and sip on hot chocolate and tea. Free; ages 12 and younger. Register by Thursday, Jan. 30, at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 815-886-1467.