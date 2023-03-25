Forest Preserve program lineup includes boating safety course at Monee Reservoir

Learn all about boating safety before the season gets underway by signing up for a Boat America Boating Certification Course on April 8 at Monee Reservoir. (Forest Preserve photo | Glenn P. Knoblock)

Be prepared for this year’s boating season by signing up for a Boat America certification course at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Monee Reservoir. Other programs topics include forest fitness, hikes and birding. Online registration is available on the Event Calendar at ReconnetWithNature.org.



Forest Fitness (Zoom Webinar): 10-11 a.m. Saturday, April 1, online. Get pumped up with this informational program on the best places to work out in the Will County forest preserves. Learn about the best preserves for stairs, hills, inclines, loops and more. Free, ages 15 or older. Register online for the Zoom link.

Sensory Sunday: 11 a.m.-noon, Sunday, April 2, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center, Channahon. This independent program is for guests with sensory-processing needs, social anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder. Buddy bags, noise-canceling headphones and handheld audio units will be available for use. Staff will be on hand to help. Free, all ages. Register by April 1.



Four Rivers Story Trail: 8 a.m. to sunset, Tuesday, April 4, through Tuesday, April 11, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center, Channahon. Follow Finn and her dog Skeeter around a woodland trail in “Track that Scat!” by Carrie Ann Bradshaw. Read the story along the trail and discover the clues our native animals leave behind. Free, all ages.

Birding in the Preserves (Zoom Webinar): 7-8 p.m. Thursday, April 6, online. Learn birds and birding from home on this virtual hike through a Will County forest preserve. Each month, a different preserve is highlighted. Free, all ages. Register online for the Zoom link.



Rivers of Color – Rainbow Science Hike: 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 8, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center, Channahon. Enjoy an afternoon hiking along the beautiful trails around Four Rivers. Search for the colors of the rainbow and discover how and why we see rainbows in the sky. Along the way, stop for fun rainbow experiments. Free, all ages. Register by April 7.

Morning Bird Hike: 8-10 a.m. Saturday, April 8, Plum Creek Nature Center, Crete Township. Join other birders on this guided hike in search of birds. Spring is here, and more birds are arriving daily. Leaves still have not come out, so it is a little easier to find the birds. Free, ages 16 or older. Register by April 7.

Boat America Boating Certification Course: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, April 8, Monee Reservoir, Monee Township. Boat America is a U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary certification program that offers an in-depth and interesting boating safety course. The course is taught by experienced and knowledgeable Coast Guard Auxiliary instructors. Course topics include introduction to boating, boating law, safety equipment, safe operation and navigation, boating emergencies, trailering, and sports and boating. All graduates receive a certificate of completion. Register by March 31. Ages 12 or older; $35 per person.

For more information on the Forest Preserve District of Will County, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.