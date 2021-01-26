Forest Preserve Programs Feature Birds and Bees, Coyotes and Trees
Learn about raptor courtship rituals during the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s “Raptor Courtship” Zoom webinar at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4. Register on the District’s Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org. Or sign up for an in-person “Love Is in the Air: Raptor Courtship Hike,” set for 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, at Plum Creek Nature Center. (Photo courtesy of Paul Dacko)
Here are some of the online and in-person Forest Preserve District of Will County programs being offered in January. Registration is available via the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org. Zoom links will be emailed upon registration. Masks must be worn for indoor and outdoor in-person programs.
ZOOM WEBINAR – “Joliet Iron Works Virtual Tour,” 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, online. Free, ages 16 or older.
Learn how Joliet got the nickname “City of Stone and Steel.” A naturalist will share stories, photos and facts about the people and machines that worked at the massive iron manufacturing site in the late 1800s and early 1900s. 815.722.9470.
ZOOM WEBINAR – “Raptor Courtship,” 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, online. Free, ages 16 or older.
Enjoy a short presentation about the raptors of Will County that choose the first months of the year to begin courtship. Learn how to distinguish the characteristics of these majestic birds and about their courtship behaviors. 708.946.2216
CHANNAHON – “The Coyote is our Friend,” 5-6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center. Free, ages 5 or older.
Coyotes have an important role in the ecosystem. On this family-friendly night hike, participants will stroll through the woods looking and listening for coyotes while learning fun facts about the species and their canine relatives. Registration is required by Feb. 4. 815.722.9470.
CHANNAHON – “Winter Bird Hike,” 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center. Free, all ages.
Did you know some birds consider Will County their warm, winter home? That means our trees and rivers are still plenty busy with bird life of all kinds! Discover the birds that live in McKinley Woods during the winter. Registration is required by Feb. 4. 815.722.9470.
ROMEOVILLE – “Outside Fireside Stories,” two sessions, 11 a.m.-noon and 1-2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 6, Isle a la Cache Museum. Free, ages 6 or older.
Grab your camp chair and a blanket or two and join the family fun! This outdoor, fireside story time adventure will include stories from our natural winter surroundings, the Native Americans and historical French colonies. The interactive stories will keep everyone entertained as they enjoy the crisp winter air around a warm fire. Registration is required by Feb. 4. 815.886.1467
CRETE TOWNSHIP – “Love Is in the Air: Raptor Courtship Hike,” 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, Plum Creek Nature Center. Free, ages 18 or older.
Enjoy a hike through Goodenow Grove Nature Preserve, the hunting, courtship and mating grounds for Will County’s raptors. The group will try to spot these majestic birds displaying some courtship behaviors. And participants also can enjoy the sight of some of the non-raptor wintering bird species that share the same habitat. Registration is required by Feb. 3. 708.946.2216.
CRETE TOWNSHIP – “Meet a Beekeeper,” 12:30-2:20 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7, Plum Creek Nature Center. Free, ages 18 or older.
Meet local beekeeper Mike Rusnak to discuss the art of beekeeping. Ask questions and chat with Rusnak and other beekeeping enthusiasts. Rusnak has more than 15 years of beekeeping experience to share. Pick up specific beekeeping tips or simply learn more about the world of beekeeping. 708.946.2216