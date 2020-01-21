Forest Preserve Programs Feature Nature Valentines, the Snow Moon and a ‘Brief’ History of Undergarment
Use natural materials to make fun and creative valentines during the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s “Valentine’s Day Nature Cards” program on Feb. 8 at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon. (Photo by Forest Preserve staff/Erin Ward)
CHANNAHON – “Valentine’s Day Nature Cards,” 10 a.m.-noon, Saturday, Feb. 8, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center. Learn how to use nature to make fun and creative Valentine’s Day cards. Create a few on your own, and get inspired to continue your nature cards at home. Free; all ages. Register by Friday, Feb. 7, at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 815-722-9470.
CHANNAHON – “Snow Moon Campfire and Hike,” 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center. Enjoy a campfire and s’mores and explore fun facts about the moon. Then take a hike to possibly catch a glimpse of the full moon. Meet at the Four Rivers Shelter. Free; all ages. Register by Friday, Feb. 7, at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 815-722-9470.
ROMEOVILLE – “What’s Under There?: A ‘Brief’ History of Undergarments,” 2-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15. Discover all you need to know about the history of “unmentionables,” with a special peak at the people of Illinois Country from the 18th-century French Canadian era to today. Free; ages 16 or older. Register at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 815-886-1467.