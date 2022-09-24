Forest Preserve programs feature Pumpkin Fun Run, Woods Wander

Sign up for the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Pumpkin Fun Run at Hadley Valley Preserve in Joliet. The run takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15. Register by Oct. 11. Each runner gets a mini-pumpkin and an orange wrist band. (Forest Preserve District of Will County illustration)

Fall is here so it’s time for pumpkins, fun runs, bike rides and nature outings. Check out upcoming Forest Preserve District of Will County programs and register at ReconnectWithNature.org. Here is the lineup:

History at Home – Pumpkins (Zoom Webinar): 11-11:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, online. Have you ever stopped to wonder about the history behind pumpkins and why it is a symbol for Halloween? Cut yourself a slice of pumpkin pie and tune in to this webinar to hear the fascinating story of this vegetable. Free, ages 13 or older. Register online for the Zoom link.

Woods Wander: 10-11:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, Plum Creek Nature Center, Crete Township. Take a hike for discovery over destination. This slow, meandering hike will provide plenty of opportunities to stop and take it all in. Bring binoculars, magnifiers and your favorite nature guide if desired. Free, ages 10 or older. Register by Oct. 8.

Nature Play Day After Hours – Owls: 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, Plum Creek Nature Center. October’s theme for this monthly program is owls. Learn all about owls and find out where they live and how they live. The program features indoor and outdoor activities including a hike, a story, games, music, art and more. Free, ages 3-5. Register by Oct. 9.

Rec Bike Club: 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, Hadley Valley Preserve – Route 6 Access, Joliet. Join a relaxing 7.1-mile recreational bike ride on the Spring Creek Greenway Trail. This is the third in a series of bike rides being offered this fall. Free, ages 16 or older. Register by Oct. 11.

Pumpkin Fun Run: 11 a.m. -1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, Hadley Valley Preserve – Gougar Road Access, Joliet. The Forest Preserve District of Will County fun run is just under 2.5 miles on a crushed limestone surface. After crossing the finish line, choose the perfect mini pumpkin to take home. Each participant also will receive a complimentary orange wrist sweatband with a zipper pocket to wear during the race and future outdoor adventures. A food truck will also be onsite. All ages, $5 per person. Register by Oct. 11.

