Forest Preserve Programs feature seed swap and adult fishing derby

Take part in the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Spring Seed Swap at Hidden Oaks Nature Center in Bolingbrook from May 3-May 31.(Forest Preserve staff photo | Glenn P. Knoblock)

Swap seeds, join a women’s wilderness weekend, sign up for a fishing derby or take a wildflower hike this May with the Forest Preserve District of Will County. Online registration is available on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org. Here is the lineup:

Spring Seed Swap: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m. Sundays, May 3-May 31, Hidden Oaks Nature Center, Bolingbrook. Drop off seeds you have saved and trade them for someone else’s to spice up your garden. This program welcomes open-pollinated vegetables, herbs, flowers and native seeds for trade or donation. Please label your seeds and provide care instructions. Free, all ages.

WILL-derness, Women’s Weekend: 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 5, through 1 p.m. Sunday, May 7, Hickory Creek Preserve – Cleveland Road Access, Frankfort Township. Join the Forest Preserve for a women’s camping weekend to renew and restore your body, mind and spirit. Unplug and enjoy the outdoors with camping, archery, hiking, crafts, evening campfires, camp cooking, outdoor skills, mindfulness activities and more. Ages 21 or older; $20 per person. Register by May 2.

Adult Fishing Derby: Saturday, May 6, Hidden Oaks Nature Center, Bolingbrook. Three sessions will be offered: 7-9 a.m., 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Find the best spot along the shore and try your luck at catching fish. First-, second- and third-place prizes will be awarded for the biggest catches for each session. Pack a lunch and bring your favorite fishing pole. The Forest Preserve will provide one container of nightcrawlers. Sign up for one session or all three. Registration is required. Register online or the day of. Ages 16 or older; $5 per person.

Rivers of Color – Birds and Blooms: 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 6, McKinley Woods – Frederick’s Grove, Channahon. Walk with a Forest Preserve naturalist to spot brightly colored warblers in the trees above and vibrant wildflowers on the forest floor. Free, ages 5 or older. Register by May 5.



Rivers of Color – Wildflower Explosion: 1-2 p.m. Saturday, May 6, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center, Channahon. Learn about and photograph the many wildflower species found in the preserve. Bring along your phone or camera to record the species that you find. Free, all ages. Register by May 5.

May Day Heyday: 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6, Plum Creek Nature Center, Crete Township. Join a Forest Preserve naturalist to learn about the history and traditions associated with May Day. Celebrate with a wildflower hike, bonfire and traditional May Day activities. Free, all ages. Register by May 4.

Wildflower Walk at O’Hara Woods: 1-2 p.m. Saturday, May 6, O’Hara Woods Preserve, Romeoville. Search for Virginia bluebells, mayapple, toothwort, Jack-in-the-pulpit and more. Learn some tips and tricks to ID different flowers. Wear closed-toe shoes and long pants. Parking is available on Grand Boulevard off Romeo Road. Free, ages 7 or older. Register by May 4.

Sensory Sundays: 11 a.m.-noon, Sundays, May 7 and June 4, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center, Channahon. Experience the exhibits and trails of Four Rivers on your own terms. This independent program is for guests with sensory-processing needs, social anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder. Buddy bags, noise-canceling headphones and handheld audio units will be available for use. Staff will be on hand to help. Free, all ages. Register by the Saturday before each program.

For more information on the Forest Preserve District of Will County, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.