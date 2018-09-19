Forest Preserve Programs Feature Spooky Stories, Photography and History

Tour the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Joliet Iron Works Historic Site on Nov. 3 to learn how Joliet was nicknamed the “City of Steel and Stone” and hear the stories of the men who worked at the Iron Works site. (Photo courtesy of Melissa Rainford)

CHANNAHON – “Spooks and Stories,” 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Four Rivers Environmental Education Center. Hear tall tales and sing songs by firelight. Dance by the light of the moon, and savor the last moments of fall. Brave souls will be guided through the darkness while listening to mysterious nocturnal sounds. Register for this free, all-ages program by Tuesday, Oct. 23, at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 815-722-9470.

BEECHER – “Fall Nature Photography Hike,” 8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Plum Creek Nature Center. Enjoy a 1-mile hike with a naturalist at Goodenow Grove Nature Preserve and take photos along the way. This program is recommended for any camera – smartphones through digital SLRs – and will focus on technique and composition, not on camera operation. The free program is for ages 16 and older. Register by Thursday, Oct. 25, at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 708-946-2216.

PARK FOREST – “Stories from the Old Sauk Trail: An Afternoon with Friends of Thorn Creek Woods,” 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, at Freedom Hall, 410 Lakewood Boulevard. The Old Sauk Trail was a Native American path that evolved into a major wagon and stagecoach road and served as the route for countless fugitive slaves fleeing to Canada. Local historian and retired sociology professor Larry McClellan will tell stories about this now-busy thoroughfare on the northern edge of Thorn Creek Woods Nature Preserve. The free program is for ages 12 and older. Register by Thursday, Oct. 25; call 708-747-6320.

JOLIET – “Joliet Iron Works Tour,” 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Nov. 3, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Joliet Iron Works Historic Site. Discover why Joliet has the nickname “City of Stone and Steel” during this insightful tour of the blue-collar origins of this city. Hear stories of the men who worked at the site and learn about iron and steel production during this 1-mile guided tour through what remains of this once-thriving industrial plant. The free program is for ages 12 and older. Registration is not required.