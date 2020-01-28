Forest Preserve Programs Feature Turtles, Birds, Hikes and Winter Survival
Meet Taco, the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s ambassador Blanding’s turtle, during a “Turtle Time!” program from 6-7 p.m. Feb. 19 at Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville (Photo by Forest Preserve staff/Chad Merda)
The Forest Preserve District of Will County schedules a wide variety of programs year-round. Below are some of the upcoming offerings. Remember to dress for the weather, including wearing snow boots, during wintertime programs that feature outdoor hikes over possibly uneven terrain.
ROMEOVILLE – “Turtle Time!” 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, Isle a la Cache Museum. Free; all ages. Meet and greet Taco, the museum’s resident Blanding’s turtle. Taco will be taken out of his 300-gallon aquarium so visitors can get a closer look. Learn about Illinois turtles during this hands-on, family-friendly program. Register by Sunday, Feb. 16, at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 815-886-1467.
CHANNAHON – “The Magical World of Bird Migration,” 8-9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center. Birds are amazing and well-adapted animals. Learn about bird migration with a presentation and discussion indoors. The birds that visit the Des Plaines River during winter will be highlighted. After the presentation, venture outside and view birds with spotting scopes and binoculars. Feel free to bring your own binoculars, cameras and scopes. Free; ages 18 or older. Register by Thursday, Feb. 20, at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 815-722-9470.
ROMEOVILLE – “Winter Survival Skills,” 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Feb. 22, at Isle a la Cache Museum. Join an experienced naturalist to learn basic winter survival skills. Topics will include essential survival gear, survival priorities and how to maintain a good mindset. Learn several crucial survival skills such as fire starting, making a life-saving shelter, finding drinking water and signaling for a rescue. The program includes hiking less than 1 mile on preserve trails over uneven terrain. Free; ages 18 or older. Register by Thursday, Feb. 20, at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 815-886-1467.
ROMEOVILLE – “Family Fun Hike at O’Hara Woods,” 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at O’Hara Woods. Meet at the Romeoville Recreation Center’s tennis courts via Arsenal Road for this fun family outing. A naturalist will lead the 1.5-mile hike with wintertime activity stops along the way. The group might build snowmen, compete in Animal Olympics, play animal Simon Says, discover the age of a tree, listen to bird calls or play the Fox and Geese game. The program is geared toward 6- to 12-year olds, but the entire family is welcome.