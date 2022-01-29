Forest Preserve programs feature winter fun and a hint of spring

Join the Forest Preserve District of Will County for some outdoor hikes in February or sign up to view Zoom webinars, including a spring planting program, from the comfort of your home. Online program registration is available on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org. Here is the lineup:
(Crete Township) Excursion Hike – Plum Creek Greenway Trail: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, Plum Creek Greenway Trail at Goodenow Grove Nature Preserve. Sign up for a 6.5-mile excursion hike that embraces the Norwegian philosophy of frilufsliv (pronounced free-loofts-liv), meaning open air or outdoor living. The hike will be good for your physical and spiritual well-being. Pack a sack lunch and a water bottle and dress for the weather. Free, ages 18 or older. Register by Feb. 17 online or call 815-727-8700.
(Channahon) Happy Mornings Yoga and Hike: 9-10:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 20, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center. Enjoy an all-levels, indoor yoga session followed by a hike along scenic trails. Bring a yoga mat, water and dress in warm layers for the outdoor hike. Free, ages 14 or older. Register by Feb. 19 online or call 815-722-9470.
(Naperville) Pliking – Mini Hike at DuPage River Trail: 10-11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 20, Riverview Farmstead Preserve. Pick up litter while taking a short hike, an activity known as pliking. It’s a great way to improve the environment while enjoying the outdoors and also building strength, balance and flexibility. Bring a pair of gloves to wear while picking up trash. Trash bags and garbage pickers will be provided. Free, ages 18 or older. Register by Feb. 18 online or call 815-727-8700.
(Crete Township) Volunteer Workday: 8 a.m.-noon, Thursday, Feb. 24, Goodenow Grove Nature Preserve. Volunteers will cut, haul and possibly burn woody invasive species found in the preserve. An RSVP is required for all individuals and groups. Call Emily Kenny, volunteer services supervisor, at 815-722-7364 or email [email protected]. Park at the equestrian parking lot on Goodenow Road, west of the preserve entrance.
(Zoom Webinar) Will County Works: On the River: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, online. This webinar presents a fascinating look at the barge and maritime operations along Illinois waterways. Mike Blasek, general manager at Illinois Marine Towing, will provide information about the history of the barge industry and his own involvement in it. The webinar is being offered in conjunction with “The Way We Worked” exhibition at Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville from Feb. 12-May 8. Ages 13 or older. Register online for the Zoom link.
(Zoom Webinar) Lunch & Learn – Planting Natives in the Spring: noon-1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, online. Learn which species are best to plant in the spring for a summer full of color and life. Discover why natives are a best fit for your yard and how to incorporate them within your budget. Free, all ages. Register online for the Zoom link.
For more information on the Forest Preserve District of Will County, visit ReconnectWithNature.org. And don’t forget to sign up for the District’s weekly digital newsletter, The Compass.