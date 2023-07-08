Forest Preserve programs perfect for July staycation

Have some outdoor fun at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s BYOB Bingo program on July 12 at Prairie Bluff Preserve in Crest Hill. (Photo by Forest Preserve staff | Anthony Schalk)

If you are sticking close to home and scheduling a staycation for July, here are some fun Forest Preserve District of Will County programs you can try:

Discovery Isle – Crayfish: 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville. Stop by anytime from 1 to 3 p.m. to scoop aquatic critters with nets to see what lives in and around the Des Plaines River. All animals will be released back into the river. Dress in clothes and shoes that can get wet and dirty. Free, all ages.

BYOB Bingo: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, Prairie Bluff Preserve, Crest Hill. Socialize and compete for prizes while playing bingo outdoors in the preserve. Bring your own beer or wine and some dinner or snacks. Free, ages 21 or older.

Lake Renwick Migratory Bird Viewing: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Aug. 12, Lake Renwick Heron Rookery Nature Preserve, Plainfield. See herons, egrets, cormorants and eagles during these weekly viewing sessions while preserve access is restricted for nesting season. Volunteers and staff will be on hand to answer questions. Free, all ages.

Unplug Illinois – Find It at the Farmstead: 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, July 15, Riverview Farmstead Preserve, Naperville. Dive into the details and history of the settlement house, limestone house and barn with a Find It! Scavenger Hunt Challenge. A naturalist will be on site to answer questions.

To view more program listings, visit the Event Calendar on the Forest Preserve’s website, ReconnectWithNature.org.

Forest Preserve of Will County press release