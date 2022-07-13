Forest Preserve schedules bilingual hike, cleanup event for Latino Conservation Week

Celebrate Latino Conservation Week with the Forest Preserve District of Will County by taking part in a Bilingual Hike and Cleanup event on Saturday, July 23, at Hadley Valley Preserve – Gougar Road Access in Joliet.
The event highlights the national Latino Conservation Week, which runs from July 16 to 24. The Joliet hike and cleanup event also is part of the Forest Preserve’s “The Preserves Are for You” campaign, which was launched this year to let people know everyone is welcome in nature, regardless of age, race, gender or physical abilities.
Event Details
9-10 a.m.: Emily Kenny, the Forest Preserve’s volunteer services coordinator, will lead a hike highlighting the plants and animals that call Hadley Valley home. A translator will be in attendance.
10 a.m.-Noon: Participants will break into smaller groups to take part in a volunteer cleanup day at the preserve.
Registration: All participants must sign an online waiver. A Spanish version also is available. The waiver links are available on the Event Calendar listing at ReconnectWithNature.org. Those with a current waiver on file should contact Kenny at 815-722-7364 or [email protected] to reserve their spot.
Equipment: Buckets, bags, grabbers, vests and gloves will be provided for the cleanup part of the day.
Attendance: Participants can attend both the hike and cleanup or just stop by for one of the activities. Those who pitch in to clean up litter do not have to stay for the full two hours.
“I’m looking forward to this new format, and I hope it will be welcoming for all,” Kenny said of the bilingual aspect of the event. “This program also promotes our mission by protecting the natural resources in Will County. If I can connect a few people with nature on Saturday morning, the event will be a success. Walking the preserve will also be good for our physical wellness, and it’s good for our mental wellness to meet new people who are excited about reaching a common goal.
For more information, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.