Forest Preserve Schedules Bird Hike, Girl Scout and Nature Folklore Programs

Can a woolly bear caterpillar’s colors predict the weather? Find out the answer to this question and more during a “Nature Folklore and Superstitions” program on March 16 at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Isle a la Cache Museum. (Photo courtesy of Dick Todd)

CHANNAHON – “Woodland and River Bird Hike,” 8-10 a.m. Saturday, March 9, at McKinley Woods – Frederick’s Grove. Learn from an interpretive naturalist and other like-minded birders as you take a bird hike through oak-hickory forest near the Des Plaines River. The program begins with information about one particular bird or topic, and then continues on with a 1- to 2-mile hike. Meet at the upper lot shelter. The free program is for ages 18 and older. Register by Thursday, March 7, at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 815-722-9470.

ROMEOVILLE – “Outdoor Art Apprentice: Girl Scouts Cadette Badge,” Saturday, March 9, at Isle a la Cache Museum. Three 90-minute sessions will be held: 9 a.m. for individuals, and 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. for youth groups. The program fulfills all badge requirements. Participants will search for colors and patterns from landscapes and wildlife to create art. The program is for ages 11-13 and it costs $10 per person. Group rates are $25 non-profit/$50 for-profit. Registration is required by Wednesday, March 6. Individuals can register at ReconnectWithNature.org. Groups must call 815-886-1467.

ROMEOVILLE – “Nature Folklore and Superstitions,” 2-3 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at Isle a la Cache Museum. Join a naturalist and find out if there is any truth to sayings such as, “Ring around the moon? Rain real soon.” Learn if a woolly bear caterpillar’s colors can really predict a harsh or mild winter. The free program is for ages 10 or older. Register by Thursday, March 14, at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 815-886-1467.

For more information on these and other Forest Preserve programs and events, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.