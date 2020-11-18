Forest Preserve Visitor Centers to Close Due to COVID-19 Mitigation Efforts
Forest Preserve District of Will County visitor centers will be closed and all indoor programs canceled as part of the state’s Tier 3 COVID-19 mitigation efforts.
Dog parks, preserves, trails, campgrounds and latrines will remain open.
Visitor centers that will be closed as of 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, are: Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon, Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville, Monee Reservoir Visitor Center in Monee Township, Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete Township and Sugar Creek Administration Center in Joliet.
According to a press release from the governor’s office, Tier 3 mitigations are necessary because of a “new wave COVID-19 surging across the state of Illinois and the nation,” and the goal is to “suppress the spread of the virus and ensure our hospitals do not become overrun.” The state wants everyone to limit gatherings and to stay home “to the greatest extent possible.”
All indoor Forest Preserve programs scheduled after Friday will be canceled and cancellations of outdoor programs will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis. Program registrants will be notified. Online programs, including a wide array of Zoom webinars, will continue. The District’s Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org will be updated as necessary.
Face masks are required for outdoor program participants, with the exception of those younger than 2 years old and those with a medical condition or disability that prevents them from wearing one, per state guidelines.