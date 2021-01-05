Forest Preserve’s 2021 ‘Eagle Watch’ Set for Jan. 9 at Four Rivers in Channahon
The Forest Preserve District of Will County’s 2021 “Eagle Watch” is set for Jan. 9 at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon. No indoor activities are planned due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, but visitors can register for small guided hikes in advance, or take independent hikes through McKinley Woods preserve. (Photo courtesy of Paul Dacko)
The Forest Preserve District of Will County will celebrate the beauty and bounty of bald eagles during its 2021 “Eagle Watch” program set for Saturday, Jan. 9, at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon.
The free, all-ages event will take place from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Four Rivers is located in McKinley Woods at 25055 W. Walnut Lane, off of Blackberry Lane south of Bridge Street.
Bald eagles are spotted regularly at Four Rivers because of its location near where the Des Plaines, DuPage and Kankakee Rivers meet to form the Illinois River. So, odds are you might see some of these regal raptors flying about on a cold January weekend. Four small guided hikes will be offered at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. Register for one the hikes by Jan. 8 on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org. Or take an independent hike after asking a naturalist where the eagles like to perch along the river.
No indoor activities will be offered this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And masks are required for outdoor program participants, except for those younger than 2 years old and those with a medical condition or disability that prevents them from wearing one, per state guidelines.
Will County is one of 27 Illinois counties where bald eagles have been spotted in recent years as their numbers increase in the wild. In addition to McKinley Woods, eagles have been spotted in the north at Isle a la Cache in Romeoville , Lake Renwick Heron Rookery Nature Preserve in Plainfield and Whalon Lake in Naperville and out east at Goodenow Grove Nature Preserve in Crete Township and Monee Reservoir in Monee Township.