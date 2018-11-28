Forest Preserve’s Annual Eagle Watch Program Returns to McKinley Woods

Search for soaring eagles during the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s annual “Eagle Watch on the River” program scheduled for Jan. 4 and 5 at McKinley Woods in Channahon. (Photo courtesy of Paul Dacko)

Walk the paved paths at McKinley Woods in Channahon to view bald eagles and other birds wintering at the preserve during the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s “Eagle Watch on the River.” The program will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 4, and Saturday, Jan. 5.

After searching for eagles, stop in at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center to view informative displays about eagles, and check out the interactive exhibit, “Wings on the River.” The PBS film “American Eagle” will be shown each day at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Dress for the weather and use caution while walking outdoors as snow and ice might be present on the paths and in parking areas. Registration is not required for this free, all-ages program.