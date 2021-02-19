Forest Preserve’s ‘Buzz’ Nature Show Features Icy Snow Seeding and Tasty Maple Syrup Making
Forest Preserve program coordinators Suzy Lyttle and Bob Bryerton demonstrate the art of maple syrup making during February's episode of "The Buzz" nature show, which airs at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, on the District’s Facebook and YouTube pages. (Photo by Forest Preserve staff | Chad Merda)
February’s episode of “The Buzz” nature show will give viewers a close-up view of winter snow seeding and a taste of maple syrup magic.
The next installment of the monthly show, which is produced by Forest Preserve District of Will County staff, will air at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, on the District’s Facebook, Facebook.com/WillCoForests, and YouTube, YouTube.com/WillCoForests, pages.
Show host Suzy Lyttle, a Forest Preserve program coordinator, will take viewers on trips to see snow seeding in Forked Creek Preserve and a maple syrup-making demonstration in Goodenow Grove Nature Preserve.
Spreading seed on snow in frigid conditions might not seem like a good idea to those who are used to gardening in warmer temperatures, but it is a perfect way to restore agricultural back to its native prairie. The prairie seed is cast on top of the snow where icy conditions help break down the seed coat and melting snow drives the seed into the ground for germination in the spring.
“The end result is the beautiful prairie land we all see and enjoy,” Lyttle said.
Lyttle also stops in at Goodenow Grove to see how maple syrup is made.
“We all have tasted maple syrup, but few know what it is really like to make it,” Lyttle said. “It takes 40 gallons of sap to make 1 gallon of syrup. Plus, you have to have patience for the perfect weather and the time to boil it down to the gooey syrup we are all familiar with.”
The episode also will feature a “Buzz Bit” on dark-eyed juncos, that only visit our area in the winter. .
After the live broadcast, a recording of the show will be available for viewing on the District’s Facebook and YouTube pages. “The Buzz” also airs on cable stations in Joliet, Naperville, New Lenox, Romeoville and Tinley Park. For more information on the Forest Preserve District of Will County, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.