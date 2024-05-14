Update: Ruby Street Bridge Expected To Open Today But Not For Long

Good news/bad news for the Ruby Street Bridge. The good news is that it will reopen sometime today, after being closed on May 3rd. Greg Ruddy Director of Public Works for the City of Joliet confirmed the reopening to WJOL this morning.

But on June 3rd IDOT has a scheduled closure of the Ruby Street Bridge is expected for about two months for upgrades to make the bridge remote controlled.

A detour will direct northbound Scott Street (Illinois 53) via Cass Street (U.S. 30), Plainfield Road (U.S. 30), Theodore Street (Illinois 7) and Illinois 53/Illinois 7. Southbound traffic will

detour via Theodore Street (Illinois 7), Plainfield Road (U.S. 30), Center Street, Jefferson Street (U.S. 30) and Broadway Street (Illinois 53).

Truck detour: Chicago Street (Illinois 53), Jefferson Street (U.S. 30), Collins Street (Illinois 171), 9th Street (Illinois 7) and Illinois 7/Illinois 53. The evaluation of the necessary repairs is ongoing. A more definitive timeline for when the bridge can reopen will be announced later.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.