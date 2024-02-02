Former Administrator With Troy 30-C Suing District For Racial Discrimination Following Offensive Team Building Game

The current School Administrator in Aurora is suing his former employer. Rheon Gibson was the Director of Student and Family Services for Troy 30-C and has filed a racial discrimination lawsuit in federal court against the Plainfield school district.

Gibson says he was given a choice to resign or be fired after complaining about an administrator’s game called Snoop on a Stoop doll game.

Administrators and teachers took photos with the doll, which resembles rapper Snoop Dogg. The doll had fake money and what appears to joints and other drug paraphernalia attached.

Gibson claims he was forced out after complaining about an exercise he viewed as perpetuating racial stereotypes.

Gibson is the only black administrator at the school. Gibson’s federal lawsuit outlined. “He was forced by Defendant to pose with the picture as part of Defendant’s team building. Gibson says the Snoop on a Stoop game and doll was racists and offensive.

The district has yet to respond to WJOL but sent a statement to ABC-7 News, saying in part, “The School District categorically denies Mr. Gibson’s allegations.”

The statement went on to say the doll was “removed from the School District’s property and discipline was imposed. This incident, however, had nothing to do with Mr. Gibson’s performance evaluation rating or non-renewal. The Board of Education remains committed to providing an educational environment and workplace free of racism, discrimination, or harassment in any form.”