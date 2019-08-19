      Weather Alert

Former Bears Running Back Cedric Benson Killed In Motorcycle Crash

Aug 19, 2019 @ 6:01am
Chicago Bears running back Cedric Benson carries the ball during their NFL game against the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2007. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

The Bears are expressing condolences over the death of former player Cedric Benson. The ex-running back was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday night in Austin, Texas. Benson was selected by Chicago with the fourth pick in the 2005 draft out of Texas and was a member of the 2006 NFC Champions team. In three NFL seasons with the Bears, he rushed for 1,593 yards and 10 touchdowns.

