Former Bears Running Back Cedric Benson Killed In Motorcycle Crash
Chicago Bears running back Cedric Benson carries the ball during their NFL game against the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2007. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
The Bears are expressing condolences over the death of former player Cedric Benson. The ex-running back was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday night in Austin, Texas. Benson was selected by Chicago with the fourth pick in the 2005 draft out of Texas and was a member of the 2006 NFC Champions team. In three NFL seasons with the Bears, he rushed for 1,593 yards and 10 touchdowns.