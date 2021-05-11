      Breaking News
Former Catholic School Teacher Jeremy Hylka Arrested

May 11, 2021 @ 11:43am

May 11, 2021 @ 11:43am
Jeremy Hylka

Former Joliet Catholic school teacher has been arrested after spending days at a mental health facility in New Lenox. Forty-Four year old Jeremy Hylka was arrested, booked and released on $10,000 cash bond for the offenses of Traveling to Meet a Child and Grooming.

On May 11th at approximately 6:30 a.m., Joliet Police Department Detective were notified by Hylka’s attorney that Hylka would be released from Silver Oaks Hospital in New Lenox and placed Hylka into custody without incident.

Hylka was transported to the Joliet Police Department where he was booked and released after posting a cash bond.

On April 28th, the Diocese of Joliet fired Hylka from his teaching position at St. Joseph Catholic School in Lockport. He obtained a substitute teaching license in January 2021 and was not enrolled in a teacher preparation program, which is required to continue teaching in a full-time position. Principal Lynne Scheffler has been placed on administrative leave, effective immediately, while school and diocesan officials investigate the circumstances regarding Hylka’s employment.

 

