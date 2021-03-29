      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Former CDC Head Says COVID-19 Likely Originated In China Lab

Mar 29, 2021 @ 9:01am

(Baltimore, MD) — A former top federal health official believes COVID-19 originated in a lab in China. Former CDC director Robert Redfield made the comment to CNN, saying the most likely scenario is that the virus escaped from a laboratory in Wuhan and began spreading from there. Redfield noted that it’s just his opinion and he’s not accusing China of intentionally releasing the virus. That comes as the World Health Organization is set to release its report on the origins of the pandemic tomorrow. The long-awaited report is expected to point to the wildlife trade in China – not a lab accident – as the most plausible explanation for how COVID made the jump from its initial animal host, maybe a bat, to humans.

Popular Posts
Fully-Vaccinated Customers Will Not Count For Illinois Restaurant Capacity Rules
Latest WJOL Debate Series Attracts Large Audience
Overnight Lane, Ramp Closures on I-80 in Joliet
Joliet West Field House Vaccine Clinic Closed; You Can't Administer Something You Don't Have
Joliet Councilwoman Says She Was Accused Of Crime And Wants To Set The Record Straight