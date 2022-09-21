Former Cubs Exec Theo Epstein Puts Chicago Mansion On Market

(AP photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

Former Cubs president Theo Epstein’s mansion in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood is on the market. He and his wife are selling the six-bedroom, seven-thousand-square-foot property. The price tag on the mansion is three-point-seven-five-million dollars. Epstein is currently a consultant for Major League Baseball and was at the helm when the Cubs won the World Series in 2016 before stepping down in November.