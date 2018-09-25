Former District 202 Board President to lead 67th Homecoming Parade

Former District 202 Board of Education President and community volunteer Michelle Smith will serve as Grand Marshal of the 67th Annual Plainfield Community Homecoming Parade on Saturday, October 6, 2018.

The parade is always one of the biggest in the state. This year, an estimated 100 entries will step off at 9 a.m. and proceed through downtown Plainfield.

The Community Homecoming Parade features all four District 202 high schools and all seven middle schools, most of the 17 elementary schools, the Bonnie McBeth Learning Center and Plainfield Academy.

Smith served eight years on the District 202 Board of Education including two as president.

“What an amazing honor being chosen as the 2018 Homecoming Parade Grand Marshal,” Smith said.

“I am very fortunate that I have had the opportunity to be so involved in our schools and community, Plainfield has been a wonderful place to raise our children and we are so proud to call her our home.”

Smith has served numerous community, school and district-level organizations ranging from elementary to high school parent groups; the CAPE organization; the C.W. Avery YMCA; and the Foundation for Excellence, among others.

She and her husband, Brian also publicly and privately support many community charitable organizations and functions.

She was honored with the 2017 Coordination of Administration and Parent groups for Educational efficiency or CAPE Lifetime Membership Award.

Then-District 202 Superintendent of Schools Walter Niehus started the homecoming parade in 1952 to celebrate Plainfield High School’s homecoming week. It has grown as District 202 has grown, into a community event.

OTHER HOMECOMING/ALUMNI EVENTS

Plainfield High School – Central Campus (all events October 6, 2018)

Alumni Tea/Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony – PHSCC main cafeteria immediately after the parade.

Varsity football game – 1 p.m., versus Joliet West High School

All-class Plainfield High School Reunion – 7-11 p.m., American Legion, Marne Post 13, 24741 W. Renwick Road. Cost is $10 per person.

Plainfield South High School

Varsity football game – 7 p.m. September 28, 2018 versus Joliet Central High School

South Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony– Date TBA. Ceremony prior to a game during boys’ basketball Season

Plainfield North High School

Varsity football game – 7 p.m. September 28, 2018 versus Oswego East High School

Plainfield East High School

Varsity football game – 7 p.m. October 5, 2018 versus Plainfield South High School

To nominate a Grand Marshal for the 68th annual Community Homecoming Parade next year, please contact the PHS Alumni Association at phsalumniassoc@comcast.net or Ingrid Andreasen Price at (815) 436-7300.

District 202 Press Release