Former Fenton Student Claims Sexual Abuse By Teacher

A former Fenton High School student is suing the Bensenville school board over claims she was sexually abused by a former teacher.

A federal lawsuit accused the Fenton Community High School District 100 school board of allowing the abuse by longtime teacher and track coach Michael Berago to continue for more than a decade. Berago was fired from Fenton High School in March after a school investigation into misconduct.

A criminal investigation into Berago is ongoing.