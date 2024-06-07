1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Former Fenton Student Claims Sexual Abuse By Teacher

June 7, 2024 8:27AM CDT
Fenton High School

A former Fenton High School student is suing the Bensenville school board over claims she was sexually abused by a former teacher.

A federal lawsuit accused the Fenton Community High School District 100 school board of allowing the abuse by longtime teacher and track coach Michael Berago to continue for more than a decade. Berago was fired from Fenton High School in March after a school investigation into misconduct.

A criminal investigation into Berago is ongoing.

