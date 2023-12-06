Former First Lady of Joliet Has Passed Away

The wife of former Mayor of Joliet Tom Giarrante has died. Full obituary below.

Rosemary (Gale) Giarrante.

Born in Joliet, IL on June 2, 1943, passed away on December 3, 2023 at the age of 80 in the comfort of her home, surrounded by love, her pride and joy and all that she lived for.

She attended Saint Joseph’s Grade School and Chaney School before graduating from Saint Francis Academy in 1961. Rose found joy in everything, especially her family, with whom she spent as much time as she could. Vacations, birthdays, sporting events, band concerts, dance recitals, etc., filled her calendar and heart with pride. Rose left behind many journals full of memories of these special moments for her family to reminisce about.

Rose worked concurrently at Maichin’s Food Mart and as a crossing guard for the City of Joliet before going to work at the Will County Tax Assessor’s Office, where she eventually retired from. In her spare time, besides being there for her family, she volunteered for the JCHS Mothers’ Club, Jubilation and was an active parishioner at St. Patrick’s Church and School. She was a member of the Joliet Firefighters’ Wives Association and graciously served as the First Lady of Joliet from 2011-2014 beside her husband, Tom. Rose had many hobbies, including making potica, shopping, traveling, walking the beach, spending time with her family and her favorite: gardening. She spent hours in her yard planting and caring for her flowers, especially tropicals, which reminded her of her many trips to Hawaii and Florida. Rose will be dearly missed by her devoted family and the many many friends that she made wherever she went. She truly was loved by all who met her.

Rose was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Lilian (Hochevar) Gale.

Rose is survived by her high school sweetheart, Thomas Giarrante, whom she married 61 years ago, and their three children: Jamie (Doug) Lincoln, Thomas (Janice Ward) and Gina Rodriguez (Mike Adelmann).

Her favorite people call her Nana. They are her grandchildren: Ryan (Alison) Lincoln, Christopher (Kendyl) Lincoln, Daniel (Chloe) Giarrante, Jessica (Adam) Boyne, Gianna (Jeremy) Kreiger, Kristina Giarrante and Liliana and Logan Rodriguez; followed by her 11 great-grandchildren: Katelynn, Kalli, Kelsea, Kenna, Vivienne, Amelia, Grace, Loren, Charlotte, Daniel and Caryna.

Her siblings: Judy (James) Batusich, Mary Ann (James, deceased) Koerner and Michael (Madonna) Gale. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

Visitation for Rosemary will be held on Friday, December 8, 2023 at the Farkas Funeral Home, Richard J. Tapella Funeral Director, 3201 West Jefferson St. Joliet from 2:00 pm – 7:00pm. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, December 9, 2023 with a brief visitation from 8:00 am – 9:00 am followed by prayers and then leaving in procession from the funeral home at 9:15 am to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:00 am. Interment will follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Joliet.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks to please make a donation to Rose’s favorite charity, St. Jude Children’s Hospital or to Lightways Hospice-Joliet, who helped Rose and her family so graciously through this difficult time.

For information, please call (815) 725-0100 or visit Rose’s Memorial Tribute page at www.farkasfuneralhome.com

