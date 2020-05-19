Former Governor Blagojevich Officially Disbarred
Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich points to supporters after a news conference outside his home Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Chicago. On Tuesday, President Donald Trump commuted Blagojevich's 14-year prison sentence for political corruption. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
The Illinois Supreme Court has officially disbarred former Governor Rod Blagojevich. The decision comes two months after the Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission ruled Blagojevich should be stripped of his law license over his corruption charges in 2011. The former governor was convicted of wire fraud, bribery and attempted extortion.