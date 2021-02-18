Former IL House Speaker Resigning From Office
The former long-time Illinois House Speaker is leaving office altogether. Mike Madigan announced his resignation in a statement today. He will leave the House that he has served in for 50 years at the end of the month. Madigan says he initially chose to run for office because he wanted to make a difference in people’s lives and he leaves office knowing he made a difference. Madigan has been in hot water recently after four utility officials have been federally charged with conspiring to solicit favor from the former Speaker for legislation benefiting their utility. Madigan has not been charged and has denied wrongdoing, but the scandal has led to him leaving the speakership and now his House seat.