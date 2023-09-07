Former Illinois House Speaker Officially Ends Political Career

Former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan is officially ending his embattled political career. Madigan will not seek reelection as the 13th Ward Democratic committeeperson, his last remaining and longest-held elected office.

The 81-year-old was elected to the office in 1969. A primary election will be held March 19th, just under two weeks before Madigan is set to stand trial on federal racketeering charges April 1st.