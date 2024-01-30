Former Joliet Housing Authority Commissioner Arrested

Robert Hernandez (62, Joliet) was arrested, processed, and released on a Notice to Appear for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

On January 26, 2024, at 10:15 p.m., Joliet Police Officers conducted a traffic stop after identifying Hernandez driving a Chrysler 200 near West Jefferson Street and Oneill Street. Officers executed a search warrant for two cell phones owned by Hernandez, which were recovered. During the traffic stop, Officers observed suspected crack cocaine near the driver’s side of the vehicle. Hernandez was placed into custody without incident and the vehicle was towed from the scene. Hernandez once served as Joliet Housing Authority commissioner.

WJOL reached out to the FBI in Chicago regarding their possible involvement into the investigation and received this response.

“It is the standard policy of the Department of Justice not to confirm or deny the existence or nonexistence of any investigation that may be occurring.”