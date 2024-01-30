1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Former Joliet Housing Authority Commissioner Arrested

January 30, 2024 5:35AM CST
Share
Former Joliet Housing Authority Commissioner Arrested
Robert Hernandez/JPD Photo

Robert Hernandez (62, Joliet) was arrested, processed, and  released on a Notice to Appear for Possession of a Controlled Substance.  

On January 26, 2024, at 10:15 p.m., Joliet Police Officers conducted a traffic stop after identifying Hernandez driving a Chrysler 200 near West Jefferson Street and Oneill Street. Officers executed a search warrant for two cell phones owned by Hernandez, which were recovered. During the traffic stop,  Officers observed suspected crack cocaine near the driver’s side of the vehicle. Hernandez was  placed into custody without incident and the vehicle was towed from the scene. Hernandez once served as Joliet Housing Authority commissioner.

WJOL reached out to the FBI in Chicago regarding their possible involvement into the investigation and received this response.

“It is the standard policy of the Department of Justice not to confirm or deny the existence or nonexistence of any investigation that may be occurring.”

Popular Posts

1

A Woman Returns Home To Family After Being Fired From Job But Ends Her Life
2

Mother Of Two Boys Arrested For Leaving Her Children In A Freezing Car While She Shopped And Having A Loaded Gun in the Vehicle
3

Victims Identified As His Immediate Family Including His Mother
4

Second Joliet Nursing Home To Close Within A Year
5

Diocese of Joliet Announces Church and School Closings

Recent Posts