Former Joliet Housing Authority Commissioner in Deeper Legal Trouble

Last week, former Joliet Housing Authority Commissioner Robert Hernandez was arrested following a traffic stop near Jefferson and O’Neill Streets, where officers observed suspected crack cocaine near the driver’s side of the vehicle. He was later released.

It appears the legal trouble is far from over for Hernandez. WJOL has obtained a Stalking No Contact Order that was issued against the 62-year-old Joliet resident, issued by the Will County Court on February 2nd. The Order of Protection Hearing will take place on February 22nd.

WJOL has also learned that the FBI has initiated their own investigation into Hernandez.