Former Joliet Mayor Files Federal Lawsuit against Former Joliet Police Chief, City of Joliet, Local Paper and others

What started out as a lewd blackmail scheme purported by former Concilman Don Duck Dickinson against the former Mayor of Joliet is now resulting in a federal lawsuit.

Former Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk has filed a federal lawsuit against former Joliet Police Chief Al Roechner, his wife and current Elwood Police commander Marc Reid, the City of Joliet and others including a local news paper. The lawsuit does not include Dickinson despite this story beginning in the media with him.

The lawsuit called this group of defendants as a “cabal” claiming they concocted a “scheme.” The lawsuit says, knowing or believing that former Joliet City Councilman Don Duck Dickinson was the sort of individual who could easily be manipulated, Roechner, Nancy Roechner, Marc Reid, Councilman Pat Mudron, former councilman Jim McFardland and Joseph Hosey who worked for the Herald News, used Dickinson as their puppet to hatch their conspiracy and further their scheme. During their meeting, the lawsuit claims, the five of them each agreed and conspired to fabricate false claims against O’Dekirk with the sole intention of having him charged with a crime in order to damage his political standing and reputation in the community of Joliet.

In the lawsuit, it states that “Roechner, Nancy, Reid, Mudron, McFarland and Hosey, convinced Dickinson through coercion, intimidation, and undue influence, to make a false police report against O’Dekirk.

It states that Dickinson had sent photos of his genitals to an individual with whom he had been romantically involved with. The lawsuit alleges that Roechner and the rest of the group came into possession of these photos and threatened to reveal the pictures of Dickinson to ruin his political career in Joliet thus convincing him to make a false report claiming O’Dekirk intimated Dickinson. The lawsuit states that O’Dekirk never had possession of the nude photos and didn’t even know of their existence.

Reid allegedly created a false report based on Dickinson’s false statements.

According to the lawsuit it claims, “Dickinson is a victim who was injured. Dickinson was threatened, charged criminally, his reputation damaged, his political career destroyed and on information and belief, his mental health destroyed.

“Dickinson has stated that this situation has ruined his life.”

The plaintiffs include Bob O’Dekirk his wife Rebecca Marie and O’Dekirk’s stepson Mason.

The defendants include, Al Roechner, Marc Reid, Pat Mudron, Jim McFarland and Joseph Hosey, Shaw Media, Nancy Roechner and City of Joliet.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified monetary damages.

Click below to read the entire lawsuit filed.

Time line of events:

November 3, 2020

A lame duck councilman is accusing the Joliet Mayor of blackmail. Councilman Don Duck Dickenson in September decided not to see re-election. Last night he issued a statement at the end of the Joliet city Council meeting saying he’s the target of blackmail and a harassment campaign over a relationship he had with another consenting adult which included nude pictures of Dickinson. He is accusing Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk of blackmail in a complaint he made with the police department.

November 5, 2020

Mayor O’Dekirk on the Scott Slocum show denied the accusation.

November 11, 2020

Joliet City Councilman At-Large Don “Duck” Dickinson officially tendered his resignation on Monday. Dickinson announced his resignation from the council on Friday evening.

March 10, 2022

Dickinson charged with a misdemeanor in Will County Court

March 12, 2022

Dickinson pled not guilty in a Will County Courtroom

November 16, 2022

The case against Don “Duck” Dickinson has been dismissed by a Will County Judge after Special Prosecutor Bill Elward did not offer any argument to have the case against Dickinson continue.

March 3, 2023

Joliet’s Inspector General has filed his report recommending criminal charges against former Joliet Police Chief Al Roechner and ex-Deputy Chief Marc Reid.

March 13, 2023

Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk on WJOL, says he feels vindicated after knowing for about two years that allegations he tried to intimidate and or blackmail a former city council member were not true.