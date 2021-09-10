Former Joliet Police Officer Pleads Guilty to Theft and Official Misconduct

A former Joliet Police Officer pleaded guilty on Thursday to charges of official misconduct and theft. Brian Nagra was sentenced in Kendall County Court to 30 months of probation and 100 hours of community service. Nagra was accused of submitting falsified time sheets. Former Joliet Police Chief Al Roechner informed Nagra of his intent to terminate in January of 2019 but Nagra was allowed to remain on the force until he resigned in July of that year, just weeks before being officially charged in the crime.