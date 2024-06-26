1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Former Local Congressman Throws Support Behind Current President

June 26, 2024 4:37PM CDT
Share
Former Local Congressman Throws Support Behind Current President
(AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades)

Former Congressman Adam Kinzinger of Channahon is crossing party lines.  The one-time Illinois lawmaker announced today that he is endorsing President Joe Biden in the November election.  Kinzinger described former President Donald Trump as a direct threat to every fundamental American value.  He added that he doesn’t agree with Biden on everything but he trusts that he will preserve the country’s democracy.  Kinzinger did not seek reelection after voting to impeach Trump for his role in the January 6 attack

Popular Posts

1

New Interchange Planned Along I-55 In Will County
2

Interstate 80 Westbound in Will County closed for serious accident
3

Joliet Man Convicted of Murder
4

Taste of Joliet adjusts schedule for Saturday, June 22
5

Drones And K9 Units Used To Help Capture Two People In Channahon Wanted For a Lottery Ticket Fraud Investigation

Recent Posts