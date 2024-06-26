Former Local Congressman Throws Support Behind Current President

Former Congressman Adam Kinzinger of Channahon is crossing party lines. The one-time Illinois lawmaker announced today that he is endorsing President Joe Biden in the November election. Kinzinger described former President Donald Trump as a direct threat to every fundamental American value. He added that he doesn’t agree with Biden on everything but he trusts that he will preserve the country’s democracy. Kinzinger did not seek reelection after voting to impeach Trump for his role in the January 6 attack