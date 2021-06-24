      Weather Alert

Former Lockport Teacher Makes Court Appearance Today

Jun 24, 2021 @ 6:30am
Jeremy Hylka

The former teacher accused of engaging in what authorities have described as “inappropriate communication with a minor” will be arraigned today in a Will County Courtroom.

Jeremy Hylka has been indicted for traveling to meet a child, indecent solicitation of a child (2 counts), solicitation to meet a child and grooming.

Hylka is accused of traveling to a Joliet McDonald’s on the night of April 27th believing he was meeting a minor for sexual purposes. After learning of the incident, his employer the Diocese of Joliet, terminated his contract. He had been teaching at St. Joseph’s in Lockport. Hylka spent several days at Silver Oak Behavioral Hospital in New Lenox after the incident became public. He eventually surrendered to Joliet Police.

 

