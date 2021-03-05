Former Mayor of Elwood Arrested For Traveling To Meet Minor For Sex
Todd Matichak - arrested Joliet Police Department
The former mayor of Elwood has turned himself into police following a Grundy County grand jury indictment. Fifty-two year old Todd Matichak has been charged with traveling to meet a minor, a class three felony. He was allegedly chatting online with an under age minor, but the minor was a citizen posing as a child.
A meeting was arranged between Matichak and the citizen posing as a child. They met in Diamond to allegedly engage in a sex act in June of 2020. Grundy County investigators says the citizen captured the meeting on camera and the former mayor’s vehicle information.
Charges were filed against Matichak on Wednesday, March 3rd and he subsequently turned himself into the Joliet Police Department. According to the Joliet Police arrest log, Matichak’s current address is listed as Peotone, Illinois.
Matichak was Mayor of Elwood from April of 2017 through to his resignation 8 months later. Bond was set at $20,000.