Former Minooka High School Board Member Says Former Principal Spread Lies About Her

Feb 11, 2020 @ 9:15am
Former Minooka School Board member Lori Lakota

Former Minooka High School District 111 board member Lori Lakota is speaking out following a public flogging last May over a rumor that she says was started by then Principal Ron Kieswetter.  Lakota says she did not utter the words, “I don’t want my children taught by a black teacher.” Lakota vehemently denies this accusation. Click below to hear the entire interview on the Scott Slocum show.

