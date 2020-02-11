Former Minooka High School Board Member Says Former Principal Spread Lies About Her
Former Minooka School Board member Lori Lakota
Former Minooka High School District 111 board member Lori Lakota is speaking out following a public flogging last May over a rumor that she says was started by then Principal Ron Kieswetter. Lakota says she did not utter the words, “I don’t want my children taught by a black teacher.” Lakota vehemently denies this accusation. Click below to hear the entire interview on the Scott Slocum show.