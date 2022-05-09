      Weather Alert

Former NBA Player Shot And Killed In Florida

May 9, 2022 @ 12:39pm

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player Adreian Payne has died in a shooting.

He was 31.

The sheriff’s office in Orange County, Florida said deputies responded to a shooting Monday morning when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Lawrence Dority was present at the scene, according to the sherriff’s office.

The 29-year-old Dority was arrested on a first-degree murder warrant after homicide detectives interviewed him.

Payne played in 107 NBA games, averaging four points and three rebounds, over four seasons with the Atlanta Hawks, Minnesota Timberwolves and Orlando Magic.

