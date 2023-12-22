1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Former NFL Player Mike Williams Died Of Dental-Related Sepsis

December 22, 2023 11:42AM CST
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A medical examiner’s report concludes that former NFL player Mike Williams died from a rare form of sepsis related to dental health problems.

The 36-year-old Williams died Sept. 12 after being hospitalized following a construction accident while working as an electrician.

Williams was a wide receiver for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.

The Hillsborough County Medical Examiner’s report says the cause of Williams’ death was bacterial sepsis traced to a dental infection and “retained tooth roots.”

The report released Friday is preliminary.

Officials say a full autopsy will be released later and include toxicology and other information.

