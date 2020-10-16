Former Police Superintendent And Female Cop Went On Several Taxpayer-Paid Business Trips
FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2019, file photo, former Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson participates in a news conference at police headquarters in Chicago. Documents, audio of a civilian 911 call and police body camera footage showing the former head of Chicago police allegedly asleep in October at the wheel of his vehicle were released to the public Monday, June 29, 2020, by the city of Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Former top cop Eddie Johnson is accused of going on at least seven out-of-town taxpayer-funded business trips with his female bodyguard who is accusing him of sexual assault. The Sun-Times reports the pair traveled to New Orleans, Peoria, and Springfield between 2016 and 2019. Johnson and Officer Cynthia Donald reportedly spent thousands of dollars in taxpayer money on the trips, sometimes with nearby hotel rooms. Travel records also showed that during two police conferences in California, Johnson rented two luxury cars. The vehicles cost hundreds of dollars more than Johnson was budgeted to spend with his city traveling allowance.